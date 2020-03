Just bought an Xbox 360 racing wheel after the price drop last week? Well take a look at this setup reader Robert's friend gave himself for his birthday and drool.

Not only does it have a leather racing chair, the Xbox 360 racing wheel and 5.1 surround speakers, he somehow got the display to split over three Samsung HDTVs. Our only question is how the hell did he do that? We didn't know PGR supported multi-monitors.

AU: FYI, Jason has the game wrong. It is Forza 2, not PGR.

Thanks Rob!