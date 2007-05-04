The Ultimate DS Lite Zelda Mod

Our buddy Ramon (who if you remember, created the ultimate Legend of Zelda Wii mod

) has done it again. This time he's taken an otherwise plain-Jane Nintendo DSLite and turned it into a Legend of Zelda masterpiece that Miyamoto would be proud to use himself on the train to work every morningâ€”that is, if he didn't have a couple of slaves picking him up in a gold-covered chariot instead.

As with the Wii Mod, some of the proceeds of this DS Mod auction are going towards Child's Play, Penny Arcade's charity for sick kids.

