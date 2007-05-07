The Toilet that thinks it's a Bench (aka Can for the Coy)

For those of you who think that toilets shouldn't even be seen, let alone heard, Californian remodelling firm Julien asked Troy Adams Design to come up with a secret loo that doubles as a "Powder Room Bench". Slide the wooden cover over the pedestal when you want it hidden away, slide it back to reveal your secret toilet in all its glory. What's the point? I mean, if you're really, truly embarrassed by bodily functions, you could just not "do" anything. And then you'd explode. And that would be nice, wouldn't it?

Product Page [Julien via Remodelling Online]