The Toilet that thinks it's a Bench (aka Can for the Coy)

For those of you who think that toilets shouldn't even be seen, let alone heard, Californian remodelling firm Julien asked Troy Adams Design to come up with a secret loo that doubles as a "Powder Room Bench". Slide the wooden cover over the pedestal when you want it hidden away, slide it back to reveal your secret toilet in all its glory. What's the point? I mean, if you're really, truly embarrassed by bodily functions, you could just not "do" anything. And then you'd explode. And that would be nice, wouldn't it? â€“ Ad Dugdale

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

