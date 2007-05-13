The Nokia Choo Choo

In New Dehli, people think trains are just tops. That's why Nokia will be renting rail time to promote their products in the area.

While Pepsi has already tried the choo choo idea in a similar fashion, Nokia hopes to target rural customers with their lower-end products by parking their train in stations like a Bookmobile. And if this model is successful, Nokia is open to operating their own commuter trains. I actually rather like the idea, especially if companies like Nokia would loan you new (high-end) products to test out on your own while trapped in the confines of a train, plane, etc. But I have a feeling that the experience more closely resembles pamphlets and tethered beepers.



You'll See Nokia Roming on the Rails [via fashionfunky]