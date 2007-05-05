Brian Lam, Cool Geek of the Week: Clearly Less Cool Rest of the Year

Brian Lam, our lovable whip-cracking taskmaster, was interviewed this week as the Cool Geek of the Week over at BornRich. He waxes poetic on everything from what gets him amped about running Giz to what gadget Saturday night would be if Saturday night were a gadget. It's a fun peek inside the warped mind of our fearless leader, so you should go on over check that out. Nice work, Blam.

Oh, and yeah, that picture above is the one he voluntarily submitted to be posted with his interview. Yes, that's our boss. Yes, it's a strange, sometimes awkward work environment.

Brian Lam - Cool Geek of the Week [BornRich]