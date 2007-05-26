The Loo Read Helps You Concentrate on the Task at Hand

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Although we don't usually read the newspaper on the crapper, this Loo Read is a fantastic idea for people who do. It's an extendible shelf that gives you a sturdy platform for reading papers or books, and can even sustain your arm for writing if you don't push down too hard.

Hopefully these things are strong enough to support lightweight laptops—though it doesn't seem like they are—so we may have to stick to playing with our Pokeballs while we're on the toilet. What? We're talking about the new DS game. – Jason Chen

Product page [LazyBoneUK via Nerd Approved]

