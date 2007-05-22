Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

The Irregular Rubik's Cube

Going the complete opposite direction from the Idiot's Cube, this irregular cube is a Rubik's cube that you need to solve with both colour and shape. Called the Irregular IQ Cube, this strange geometric shape is supposed to end up like a standard Rubik's Cube when solved, but looks like a kid's science project when not. For only $US8.50, you too can have a cube that rolls off your table every day to remind you that you should have studied harder in school.

See it in action after the jump.

dpuzzle_640.gif

â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Brando]

