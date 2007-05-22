The Irregular Rubik's Cube

Going the complete opposite direction from the Idiot's Cube, this irregular cube is a Rubik's cube that you need to solve with both colour and shape. Called the Irregular IQ Cube, this strange geometric shape is supposed to end up like a standard Rubik's Cube when solved, but looks like a kid's science project when not. For only $US8.50, you too can have a cube that rolls off your table every day to remind you that you should have studied harder in school.

See it in action after the jump.

