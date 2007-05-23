The iPatch Guards Your Privacy

Are you often masturbating with the worry that someone's staring at you through your iSight? Fear not, the iPatch is here to save your dignity. Just place the plastic iPatch â€” which is available in four different colors and two different shapes â€” over your iSight and you can be sure that nobody is looking at you.

For those of you that are even thinking about buying this, you should be aware that there's a green light next to the iSight that comes on whenever the camera's active. Available for iMacs now and MacBooks and MacBook Pros later.

