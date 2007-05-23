Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The iPatch Guards Your Privacy

ipatch.jpgAre you often masturbating with the worry that someone's staring at you through your iSight? Fear not, the iPatch is here to save your dignity. Just place the plastic iPatch â€” which is available in four different colors and two different shapes â€” over your iSight and you can be sure that nobody is looking at you.

For those of you that are even thinking about buying this, you should be aware that there's a green light next to the iSight that comes on whenever the camera's active. Available for iMacs now and MacBooks and MacBook Pros later. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [iPatch via Gadgetell]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles