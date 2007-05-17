The Hydropolis Building Set

Are LEGOs not wet enough for you? Peep this Hydrodynamic building set. It's essentially a construction set that lets you make water do all kinds of weird and fantastic-looking things, like flow from one container to another, and from that container to the next one, and not to mention dripping! Oh, we could tell you stories about the dripping.

Hit the jump to see it in action. But at $US89, it's actually much cheaper than LEGOs are now compared with when we were kids. What are they, like $250 a brick? They actually cut babies open when they swallow them now.

