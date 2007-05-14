Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The End of the World is Nigh: Cellphone Bed

1625_D.jpg

Do you ever worry that you have been overworking your cellphone? Yes, thought so. And since we're not allowed to send them away on holiday (just think of the chaos an unaccompanied cellphone would provoke on a plane, I'm seeing the movie posters already, dang) then perhaps the least we can do is buy them a bed that they can rest their weary antennae on.

This cellphone bed from Fred Flare is a snip at just $9.99. It comes with a pair of slippers that you can use as a screen cleaner, but the bad news is that it has sold out. Shame. I was going to buy one for every single one of my little gadgetsâ€”iPod, memory stick, electric toothbrushâ€”and I was going to line them up and then, just like Snow White, I was going to give them all a good-night kiss before lights-out. And then the nice orderly with the rough bedside manner was going to give me my shots, loosen my straitjacket and lock me in for the night. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [FredFlare via Crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles