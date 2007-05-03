The DeLorean Watch: It's Retro Time

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

deloreanwatch.jpgAs famous as the DeLorean car is, you've probably never heard of the DeLorean Time watchâ€”and for good reason. John DeLorean made this garish silver DeLorean-esque monstrosity for the sole purpose of raising funds for him to build a new sports car, the DMC2.

Each watch was to be $3,495, and by buying it, you were placed on a list for an exclusive early chance to buy a DMC2 when it was available. John unfortunately passed in 2005, so neither watch nor car made it to stores. However, you can still see what the planned watch design was going to look like, except that the dial was hidden in the picture on the left. â€“ Jason Chen

DELOREAN TIME - The DMC2 Wristwatch [Watchismo]

