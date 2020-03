This HP keyboard was in the wrong place at the wrong time—specifically at a Canadian lumber mill that was torched in a suspected arson case—so now it looks like an awesome pebble sculpture.

Those crazy Canadians seem like they're always setting fire to something, be they lumber mills or puppies. Anyway, be sure to check out the exquisitely detailed photo gallery. It's definitely worth a peek.

Melted Keyboard Gallery [Flickr via BoingBoing]