Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

The $800 Electric Yugo

electricyugo.jpgYou want an electric car, but dropping $100,000 on a Tesla Roadster isn't exactly in your budget? Well, perhaps it's time to adjust your expectations. A guy named Greg Coleman spent $800 and ended up with a fully-functioning electric Yugo.

Sure, it's got 5 horsepower and has a top speed of around 35MPH, but for under a grand what are you expecting? And yeah, this thing is a couple years old, but think of the possibilities now that the technology has advanced a bit. Dare I say it… a 10 horsepower electric Yugo? The future's so bright, I've gotta wear shades. –Adam Frucci

EV Connect [via Red Ferret]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles