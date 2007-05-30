The $800 Electric Yugo

You want an electric car, but dropping $100,000 on a Tesla Roadster isn't exactly in your budget? Well, perhaps it's time to adjust your expectations. A guy named Greg Coleman spent $800 and ended up with a fully-functioning electric Yugo.

Sure, it's got 5 horsepower and has a top speed of around 35MPH, but for under a grand what are you expecting? And yeah, this thing is a couple years old, but think of the possibilities now that the technology has advanced a bit. Dare I say it… a 10 horsepower electric Yugo? The future's so bright, I've gotta wear shades.

EV Connect [via Red Ferret]