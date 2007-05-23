Thanko Tells You To Get Your Face Out of the Monitor

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

VISIOMATE_THANKO_1.jpgApparently the entire country of Japan is just like your mother: constantly worried about you getting too close to the screen. That's why Thanko's invented the Visomate, which attaches to the top of your monitor and detects whether your puss is too close to the screen.

Once it does detect facial encroachment, the USB device goes "Pee! Pee!" all over your face. There's only one company you can count on to go "Pee! Pee!" to your face, and that's Thanko.

Don't know what we're talking about? Hit the jump.

VISIOMATE_THANKO_2.jpgâ€“ Jason Chen

VISIOMate [Akihabara News]

