Thanko Tells You To Get Your Face Out of the Monitor

Apparently the entire country of Japan is just like your mother: constantly worried about you getting too close to the screen. That's why Thanko's invented the Visomate, which attaches to the top of your monitor and detects whether your puss is too close to the screen.

Once it does detect facial encroachment, the USB device goes "Pee! Pee!" all over your face. There's only one company you can count on to go "Pee! Pee!" to your face, and that's Thanko.

VISIOMate [Akihabara News]