Tesla's Motorized Pink Bunny Slippers: The Fast and the Furry-ous

Gizmodo has done a fair few posts about electric car company Tesla in the past, but none have moved me quite as much as I'd like these vehicles to move me. And you all know how much pink products make me feel normally (nausea, intense anger, psychosis...). Well, not these. Firmware Engineer Greg Solberg has posted pictures of a pair of motorised pink bunny slippers that he and partner Lisa have created together. Details and a pic of Bunny Control after the jump.

The 7.5-foot slippers are each powered with a 36-volt system that uses 6 YellowTop 12-volt optimas. The two front wheels are driven by a 7-inch brushed DC motor from Advanced DC motors. There is a welded steel and plywood frame, covered with pink flokapi rugs that were sourced from Hollywood Love Rugs. Let's hope they weren't second-hand, eh? There is a caster wheel at the back for steering (apparently only fork-lift trucks use this system) and the driver sits on a tractor seat. Top speed is 15 mph. – Ad Dugdale

