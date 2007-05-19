Ten Sub-$150 Cameras Compared (They're Not so Bad)

Remember when getting a camera under $150 was essentially as good as throwing your money away, getting a pen and paper, and drawing a picture yourself? Well gramps, get with the times. You can get a pretty decent point and shoot for under a buck fiddy now, and Laptop Mag's got a comparison of ten of them.

There's no big winner here, but take a look at the shots and see which one you prefer. They all look pretty decent to us, and should be fine enough as a gift for your parents or someone who doesn't really care about squeezing the last ounce of quality out of his purchase.

Ten Quality Cameras You Can Afford [Laptop Mag]