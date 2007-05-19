Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Ten Sub-$150 Cameras Compared (They're Not so Bad)

cameracomp.jpg

Remember when getting a camera under $150 was essentially as good as throwing your money away, getting a pen and paper, and drawing a picture yourself? Well gramps, get with the times. You can get a pretty decent point and shoot for under a buck fiddy now, and Laptop Mag's got a comparison of ten of them.

There's no big winner here, but take a look at the shots and see which one you prefer. They all look pretty decent to us, and should be fine enough as a gift for your parents or someone who doesn't really care about squeezing the last ounce of quality out of his purchase. – Jason Chen

Ten Quality Cameras You Can Afford [Laptop Mag]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles