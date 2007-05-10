Teltonika HSDPA USB Modem for Super-Fast Connectivity

If, like Shakira, you need to be connected Whenever, Wherever, then Teltonika's little HSDPA USB modem has your name written all over it (rather like my brother thinks Shakira should have his name written all over her). Plug the little thingo into your laptop and you should have high-speed Internet access, as long as there is 3G coverage.

This small and humble gadget (not to be confused with Shakira's breasts which, she says, you cannot confuse with mountains) supports more than one SIM card and will cost you $328.

Product Page [Smart Devices Direct via Red Ferret]