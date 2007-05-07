Tell Time Faster: Car Wheel Alarm Clock

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Do you live life in the fast lane? Do you go to bed fast, wake up fast, eat cereal fast, drive to work fast, buy a new Calvin pissing on Ford sticker fast, come home fast, let out the dog fast, eat dinner (fast food) fast and do it all over the next day as rapidly as possible?

The Car Wheel Alarm Clock is made for speed demons such as yourself. Instead of a buzzer waking you up in the morning, the tire spins, burnout in your bedroom style. A female voice says "the exorcism wool [ning] !" as you quickly wonder if there was a problem with Google translate.

Despite our sarcasm, this clock is bound to be a great gift for someone...but they probably won't be over the age of 12. Though who am I to judge? Hit the jump for a bonus picture.

Wish I could find the price on the page. Does anyone spot it? â€“ Mark Wilson

Product Page [via tfts]

