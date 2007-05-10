Technology Review Nominates its Objects of Desire: Gizmodo says 'Phwoar!'

Technology Review has rounded up a bunch of objects that it feels are design classics from the past 30 or so years and got a bunch of industrial designers to talk about them. And you've gotta admit they're rightâ€”on some of the candidates, at least. First up is the Polaroid SX-70, which dates back to 1972.

Polaroid's first fully automatic, motorised camera was an instant design classic. Detailed with tan leather, it folded into a rectangle the size of a paperback book. Andrew Logan, principal designer at Frog Design, admires it for the "immediacy of a favourable output." He explains: "Instead of waiting days to see if you took a good photo, you could take it again right away."

