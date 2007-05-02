Tater Mitts Will Change Your Life, I Guarantee It

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

The great thing about infomercial kitchen products is that, generally speaking, they seem like they solve some grand problem, but in reality they end up sitting in the back of a drawer, only to be used once or twice.

Take the Tater Mitts, for example. They're rubber gloves with an abrasive surface, allowing you to peel a potato with your hands in, according to their accurate speed tests, a mere eight seconds. That's pretty fast, but unless you're an Irish chef or a misbehaving army recruit then I don't know how often you'll be busting these out. But hey, more crap to spend money on, stuff into drawers, and never use! It's the American way! â€“Adam Frucci

