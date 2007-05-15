Tablet PC Concept Folds Up and Doubles as Cellphone

Design-wise, the Flexi PDA concept may be one of the most interesting Tablet PCs I've seen in a while. When its unfolded, it works like a tablet and features its own QWERTY keyboard. Thanks to the handheld's flexible screen, you can also fold it in half and use as a cellphone.

The device, which was designed by Daniel Alexander, is also water-resistant, making it a nice companion for outdoorsy types who want to remain connected without being bogged down by a laptop. Overall, it's an interesting concept that we hope manufacturers pick up on.

