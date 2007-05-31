Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Tablet Mouse is a Crappy Version of Both

hanwang.jpgHey, look, a dumb idea! The Hanwang (LOL) Two-in-One Tablet Mouse combines a small, nearly useless tablet and a big, awkward mouse. Fortunately, this is a product too poorly thought out to make it to American shores. It's instead doomed to a life of dust-gathering on Far East electronics store shelves, otherwise known as where bad ideas go to die. Try harder next time, Hanwang. –Adam Frucci

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

