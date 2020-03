We're not sure this these sushi robots are for "home use," but who wouldn't want their own mechanical man making sushi for them? The various rice-ball-forming machines make anywhere from 850 balls an hour up to 1200 balls an hour, and the various parts of the sushi robot lineup make 2000 to 3000 pieces an hour.

Sounds pretty industrial/restaurant to us, but great if you like to have sushi every day of the week. Or really like robots.

Product Page [Sushi Expert via Sushi Robots - Thanks Keebs!]