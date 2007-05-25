Surefire Titan is the Prettiest Little Flashlight Ever

Kick-ass cop flashlight company Surefire has outdone itself with this gorgeous titanium flashlight it calls the Titan. The only dimmable flashlight in the world, you rotate its bezel to turn it on and continue rotating it to increase its output to maximum. At just 3.1 inches long, it's small enough to fit on your keyring, and it weighs just 1.9 ounces.

It's bright, too, and although it's rated at 30 lumens, Surefire is still testing its output and says it might even be able to emit as many as 65 lumens. We are really fond of that titanium body, with a rock-hard sapphire window on the front. Before you read about the downside to all this on the next page, check out photographer Shelby Chan's gallery below, which truly is nothing but a gorgeous septet of flashlight porn shots.

Hate to break the news to you, but this baby will run you $499. It's practically a collector's item, where only 1,000 will be made, and each will be individually numbered. After that production run, Surefire will switch over to an aluminum body rather than this luxo titanium. They were scheduled to be shipped sometime last month, so with a little luck there may be a few left. a

Product Page [Surefire, via LA Police Gear]