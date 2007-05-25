Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Surefire Titan is the Prettiest Little Flashlight Ever

surefire_titan.jpg

Kick-ass cop flashlight company Surefire has outdone itself with this gorgeous titanium flashlight it calls the Titan. The only dimmable flashlight in the world, you rotate its bezel to turn it on and continue rotating it to increase its output to maximum. At just 3.1 inches long, it's small enough to fit on your keyring, and it weighs just 1.9 ounces.

It's bright, too, and although it's rated at 30 lumens, Surefire is still testing its output and says it might even be able to emit as many as 65 lumens. We are really fond of that titanium body, with a rock-hard sapphire window on the front. Before you read about the downside to all this on the next page, check out photographer Shelby Chan's gallery below, which truly is nothing but a gorgeous septet of flashlight porn shots.

Hate to break the news to you, but this baby will run you $499. It's practically a collector's item, where only 1,000 will be made, and each will be individually numbered. After that production run, Surefire will switch over to an aluminum body rather than this luxo titanium. They were scheduled to be shipped sometime last month, so with a little luck there may be a few left. – Charlie Whitea

Product Page [Surefire, via LA Police Gear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles