Super Hi-Vision Makes Your HDTV Obsolete Already

You think your HDTV is impressive? Your HDTV sucks. Sorry, I don't mean to be a jerk, but it's no longer cutting edge. 1920x1080? Please. Japanese broadcaster NHK has come up with what they call Super Hi-Vision, and it puts HD to shame with an insane resolution of 7680x4320. Yeah, that's the equivalent of 16 HDTVs crammed into one. Like I said, your HDTV sucks.

That's not all: the viewing distance can be four times as close as HDTV (.75 times the screen height versus 3 times the screen height for HDTV). Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending), you won't need to toss your HDTV for a SHV set anytime soon. That humungous resolution requires an insane 24Gbps stream for broadcast, which is nowhere near what we're currently capable of. Seeing that NHK are the dudes who developed HDTV in 1969, it might be a while before these things start ending up in living rooms.

PC World [via Digital World Tokyo]