Sun's JavaFX Hopes to Give Cellphones Extra Kick

Sun Microsystems has its eyes on the iPhone and in order to beat it has announced a new cellphone technology dubbed JavaFX. The new software is essentially a mobile version of Java meant to provide cellphones with a clean, streamlined interface. The phone on the right is an example of what a cellphone with JavaFX would look like interface-wise. Pretty snazzy if you ask me. No other details have been announced yet, but the software is expected to make its debut today at the JavaOne Conference in San Francisco.

Here Comes the Sun Conference [SF Gate]