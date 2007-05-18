Subteo Giant Inflatable Pitch: Inflate Your Way to Soccer Fun

It seems like every week there's some new giant inflatable object for sale. One week it's a bathtub go-kart track, the next it's a human-sized hamster ball. Well, today we found an inflatable soccer field, big enough for you and three buddies.

That's right, for the sporty gadgeteer who has it all, there's an inflatable 12' x 20' soccer field. Now you can shoulder your opponent (or teammate if you're a jerk) into the boards and have him bounce right back. And if that doesn't get you going, it can go from flat-to-inflated in just 30 seconds with the included air pump.

