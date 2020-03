Instead of sticking your subwoofer near the rest of your speakers and rattling the whole room, why not get a SUBstage200, stick it under your couch, and make sure you feel that bass?

The SUBstage200, a follow-up to the older SUBstage100, will have a 200-watt Class D amp on board and have bass response down to 32Hz. The price? $399 when it ships in July.

