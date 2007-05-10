Student Projects: Taking Pics in the Blink of an Eye

We showed you a few still pictures of him as a sneak preview yesterday and you can see them again in the gallery below, but now here's Andrew Schneider in all his full-motion glory: the one-man band picture-taking guy whose invention leaves us nonplussed.

His graduation project for NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program involves hooking up wires to his eyelids which trigger the camera's shutter. "Every picture's a bad one," he says. Andrew, we don't think there are going to be many takers for this dubious technology, but it's entertaining nonetheless.