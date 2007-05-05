Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Lab Rat: HairMax Laser Comb Final Results

Okay, so technically it's been over a month (6 weeks plus a few days) since I started using the HairMax laser comb. I started back on March 23rd and did my final sweep this past Wed. The results? Well, as you can see there are none. My hair has grown, yes, but only from the sides and that's because I haven't had a haircut in over a month. The bald spot is precisely the same as it was in March. The lonely strands still look lonely and the bald spot looks no smaller. So fellas, take it from me. You're better off stashing your $400 'cause the lasers (no matter how many you use) are gonna do squat. Good luck to our friend, Dan. It's looking bleak, bro. â€“ Louis Ramirez with video by Richard Blakeley

Product Page

Hands On [Gizmodo]
Lab Rat Week 1 [Gizmodo]
Lab Rat Week 2 [Gizmodo]
Lab Rat Week 4 [Gizmodo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles