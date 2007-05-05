Lab Rat: HairMax Laser Comb Final Results

Okay, so technically it's been over a month (6 weeks plus a few days) since I started using the HairMax laser comb. I started back on March 23rd and did my final sweep this past Wed. The results? Well, as you can see there are none. My hair has grown, yes, but only from the sides and that's because I haven't had a haircut in over a month. The bald spot is precisely the same as it was in March. The lonely strands still look lonely and the bald spot looks no smaller. So fellas, take it from me. You're better off stashing your $400 'cause the lasers (no matter how many you use) are gonna do squat. Good luck to our friend, Dan. It's looking bleak, bro.

Product Page

Hands On [Gizmodo]

Lab Rat Week 1 [Gizmodo]

Lab Rat Week 2 [Gizmodo]

Lab Rat Week 4 [Gizmodo]