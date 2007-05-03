Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Steve Jobs Confirms LED Backlighting in LCDs Very Soon

steve-jobs-hippie.jpgJobs wants Apple to be a green Apple. In this message to the little people, he outlines his plans to save Mother Earth by changing the way Macs are made. Luckily, that doesn't involve cardboard computer cases. No! We get brighter, more energy efficient, monitors out of the deal, just like we've always wanted.

We plan to introduce our first Macs with LED backlight technology in 2007...Apple plans to reduce and eventually eliminate the use of mercury by transitioning to LED backlighting for all displays when technically and economically feasible.

Who knew being a hippie could be so cool.

In the rest of the note, Steve breaks down the changes at Apple, naughty chemical by naughty chemical. And he calls out his competitors:

Apple completely eliminated the use of CRTs in mid-2006. A note of comparison — Dell, Gateway, Hewlett Packard and Lenovo still ship CRT displays today.

Burn! That means something substantial, though:

A typical CRT contains approximately 3 pounds (1.36 kg) of lead. In mid-2006, Apple became the first company in the computer industry to completely eliminate CRTs. The effect has been stunning — our first CRT-based iMac contained 484 grams of lead; our current third-generation LCD-based iMac contains less than 1 gram of lead.

Of course, how many CRTs do those guys sell?

I hope you are as delighted as I was when I first learned how far along Apple actually is in removing toxic chemicals from its products and recycling its older products. We apologize for leaving you in the dark for this long.

Steve Jobs

What a nice note. Makes me want to hug a tree.â€“ Brian Lam

A Greener Apple [Apple, thanks Jabba]

