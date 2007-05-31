Steve and Bill...in Pirates of Silicon Valley

Bill and Steve go on stage in about 30 minutes or so. And before they start pulling each other's hair, and before Walt starts dancing around these two with tough questions, I'd like to take this moment to remind you of Pirates of Silicon Valley, the made for TV, unauthorized 1999 "docudrama" of how Steve got rich and cool, and Bill got so rich he doesn't even care how cool he is. (Only $7.49 on Amazon, btw.)

Anthony Michael Hall, who played a perverted panty-sniffing geek in both Weird Science and Sixteen Candles plays Bill Gates. Noah Wyle, pretty boy doctor from ER, plays a young Jobs. This movie was made far too early, if you ask me. Someone needs to do a proper sequel.

Pirates of Silicon Valley [IMDB] Pirates of Silicon Valley [Wikipedia] Pirates of Silicon Valley [Amazon]