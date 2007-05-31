Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Steve and Bill...in Pirates of Silicon Valley

Stevevsbill.jpgBill and Steve go on stage in about 30 minutes or so. And before they start pulling each other's hair, and before Walt starts dancing around these two with tough questions, I'd like to take this moment to remind you of Pirates of Silicon Valley, the made for TV, unauthorized 1999 "docudrama" of how Steve got rich and cool, and Bill got so rich he doesn't even care how cool he is. (Only $7.49 on Amazon, btw.)

Anthony Michael Hall, who played a perverted panty-sniffing geek in both Weird Science and Sixteen Candles plays Bill Gates. Noah Wyle, pretty boy doctor from ER, plays a young Jobs. This movie was made far too early, if you ask me. Someone needs to do a proper sequel.

Pirates of Silicon Valley [IMDB] Pirates of Silicon Valley [Wikipedia] Pirates of Silicon Valley [Amazon]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles