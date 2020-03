Here is the latest addition to our ever-growing steampunk collection. This is a true, Victorian Lancaster Pocket Watch that also includes a spy camera. This spy tool has a bit of history, too. It was owned by the grandson of a cabinetmaker who worked at J. Lancaster & Son likely making wooden cameras and somehow got his hands on this spy watch. It recently sold at Bonhams auction for $36,000.

Victorian 1886 Spy Camera Pocket Watch [Watchismo]