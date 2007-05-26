Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Steampunk Ray Guns

ff_weta_f.jpg

Originally starting out as just sketches by Greg Broadmore, these ray guns were eventually made by David Tremont and Weta—the same people who created the special effects and props for the Lord of the Rings Trilogy—these steampunk-inspired toys are the best thing you could buy a nerd who loves pretending to shoot things. They're sold at a price of $690 each, which makes them tens of times more expensive than normal toy guns, but tens of thousands of times less expensive than building an actual working steampunk ray gun.

– Jason Chen

Steampunk Rayguns [Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles