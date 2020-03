The Stealth Motorcycle is a lithium ion powered beast. Well, maybe not beast...maybe more of a beast jr. or beast cub. Because any motorcycle that can't top 50mph is just a moped in our book.

I'm torn. While I love the concept and even like the design, I shuddered when the word "chopper" was used to describe a virtually silent motorcycle. Let's get this baby up to 88 miles per hour—the Gizmodo techmobile standard—and then we'll talk.

