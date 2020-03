With this $15 set of 4 steak thermometers, you'll no longer have to yell at your kids whenever he or she cooks your steak the wrong way. Just plop the reusable thermometer inside your steak and watch as the gauge goes from Rare to Medium to Well.

We've been cooking steak for a while and still don't know what the "optimal" temperature for it is, so an easy-to-read thermometer like this is perfect for idiots like us. And your kids.

