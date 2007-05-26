Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Star Wars Celebration IV Gallery

DeathStarLACC.jpg

Those lucky nerfherdin' laser brains over at IGN Gear are in nerd heaven right now: Star Wars Celebration IV, the franchise's 30th birthday party, runs through the weekend in LA. Take a look at the gallery below and then jump for details.

In addition to the expected stuff—amazingly overpriced Star Wars figures in their original packaging, plastic sculptures of Leia in her Tatooini bikini, and people dressed like Tusken Raiders right down to the buck-toothed mouthpiece—IGN found some other pretty sweet items. There's some kind of R2-D2 video (pinball?) game, a photo-op with Boba Fett and carbonite-frozen Han (or would you rather kiss a Wookiee?), and a samurai suit of armor, complete with Darth Vader faceplate.

We have not heard any word on whether or not there will be a ceremonial Jar Jar stoning, but best bet if you're going is to leave your rubber Gungan suit at home. – Wilson Rothman

Top 10 Thursday: Star Wars Celebration IV [IGN Gear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles