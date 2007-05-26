Star Wars 30th Anniversary Merch Strikes Back

If you're reading this, you're probably not one of those lucky bastards who got in to Star Wars Celebration IV. Well, to make you even more green with envy, I just found the catalog of stuff you can only buy if you're there. The magnets shown above are pretty sweet, part of a series of souvenirs and clothes done in that style. Follow the jump if the name Ralph McQuarrie means anything to you, and to see what else is making George Lucas richer than Croesus.



True fans will recognize the above action figures immediately. They are based on the Fritz Lang-inspired original Star Wars concept art by Ralph McQuarrie. You can read more in the text above, but suffice it to say, I'm glad that guy is finally getting some recognition: nearly every one of his original drawings was revamped by someone else before shooting began.

Next up are the exclusive gadgets; which are a little underwhelming. I like the idea of a mechanical pen with both blue and red beams, but what would be really cool is if they were both lasers. Optics geeks, let me ask you: How far off are we from having true blue lasers in laser pointers? Or are we stuck with blue LEDs for reasons of health, energy or Sony-hoarding? And is that collectible frame superlame? Or am I missing something?



In case you want to see what else will be popping up on eBay in the days to come, you can download a very large (nearly 30MB) PDF at the page made for the open-24-hours-but-not-for-you Celebration Store. If you don't want to blow your inheritance on a collectible hoodie, there are always commemorative stamps. The US Postal Service's Star Wars 30th Anniversary stamps winner will be announced tomorrow. Yoda or Darth Vader? I vote Darth, to remind recipients of my snailmail correspondence that they should never, under any circumstances, underestimate the power of the Dark Side.

