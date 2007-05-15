Star Trek Tech Arrives in VoxTec Phraselator P2

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

We mentioned a Star Trek-like Phraselater translation device a few years ago here on the Giz, but now it's new and improved. The Phraselator P2 from VoxTec is a bulky-looking hand-held contraption that functions like the Tower of Babel in your hands.

Its maker says it's ruggedized, unphased by a fumble onto pavement or a torrential rainstorm, and can translate phrases you speak in English into any language, and then translate back into English whatever people say to you. Hmm, that's a lot of languagesâ€”perhaps that's an exaggeration. Does it work, and how expensive is this thing?

Just like the latest Version 9 of Dragon NaturallySpeaking, you don't have to train it to understand your speech, and any male or female can use it right out of the box. It was developed for military use, so it must have some high technology inside, but that gives you a clue why the thing is so expensive: $2000.

Even so, it looks like it would be fun to take this baby out for a conversation or two. But then, there's no word whether it'll be able to translate GuySpeak into WomanSpeak. â€“ Charlie White

Translator Gadget: Phraselator P2 by VoxTec [Product Reviews Net]

