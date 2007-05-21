Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Spike Lights - Spikey

lighting_tom_kirk.jpeg

Here's another interesting design from the International Contemporary Furniture Fair: Spike Lights. While the blue spikes do look extremely cool, we worry about bumping into a wall and losing one of our lives. I mean, we're at x04 right now, which is pretty good, but x03 would mean no more sky diving or glue eating without hitting x02. And a life without passions is no life for me.

By designer Tom Kirk—who is said to also be working a follow-up design: walls that close very slowly. – Mark Wilson

ICFF 2007 [mocoloco]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles