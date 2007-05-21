Spike Lights - Spikey

Here's another interesting design from the International Contemporary Furniture Fair: Spike Lights. While the blue spikes do look extremely cool, we worry about bumping into a wall and losing one of our lives. I mean, we're at x04 right now, which is pretty good, but x03 would mean no more sky diving or glue eating without hitting x02. And a life without passions is no life for me.

By designer Tom Kirk—who is said to also be working a follow-up design: walls that close very slowly.

ICFF 2007 [mocoloco]