Video: 873 People Ditch a Downed Airbus in 77 Seconds

How long do you think it takes to clear out an Airbus A380 with 873 people on board in an emergency situation? 10 minutes? 5 minutes, perhaps? Try 77 seconds. That's what the above video shows, an amazing feat of organized jumping and sliding that clears the entire plane out with amazing speed.

Of course, this plane is just sitting on the ground, and it isn't on fire, on its side, or in the water, so a real crash would obviously be a tad bit different. But still, it's somewhat comforting to know that if shit goes down the potential is there to get you out of harms way ASAP. Plus, those slides look kind of fun.