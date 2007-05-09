Sound Blaster X-Fi Extreme Audio Notebook

Phew. Snappy name, eh? So snappy there's no room on the headline for a bad pun. Lucky you, I say. Anyway, this is a new ExpressCard/54-compatible sound card that uses Creative's X-Fi Crystallizer and 3CMSS-3D technology to give your laptop surround sound. There's a 7.1-channel speaker docking module and all this creamy white goodness (which begs the question: if it's only Windows-compatible, why did they do it in white?) will cost you $106 from late May.

