Sony's VAIO TZ Lasts for 8 Hours and Features SSD Option

That sexy VAIO TZ we showed you a few weeks ago is one step closer to reality today as rumors indicate it'll be shipping on or around the 26th. The 11.1-inch ultraportable will be able to fit both a 160GB hard drive and a 32GB SSD. Sony claims the TZ will be able to go for eight full hours, which if true, would make this my favorite ultraportable ever. As an added bonus, you also get an LED backlit LCD. It'll start for around $1365 and hopefully make its Statesside debut soon after.

Sony VAIO TZ Ultraportable Coming Soon [Laptoping]