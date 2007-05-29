Sony's First HD Radio: XDR-S3HD

Sony's getting into the HD Radio game, and its first radio is the XDR-S3HD tabletop. It'll go for $200 in July, will have a remote, alarm clock, sleep timer, and a cable to jack in music from your "digital music player." And in case you missed it, that stunning cherry wood finish.

Is this some sort of response to Samsung and Pioneer XM gear?

HD Radio's had a rather lackluster public image next to Sat radio. Yea, it's free, but its OTA, and people have complained about poor reception in early models. And how about that deceptive name? It "approaches" CD quality and HD actually stands for Hybrid Digital, not High Def. But maybe this Sony is a decent set.

At any rate, it's not bad looking. Check out that red finish.

For $100, Sony's offering the XT-100HD, an external HD Radio tuner for compatible Sony car stereos, through the head unit's bus interface.