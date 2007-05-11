Sony VPL-AW15 HD Projector Claims 12,000:1 Contrast Ratio for $1,420

It has been announced in Japan for now, but at only $1,420 this Sony VPL-AW15 "video projector 'of brassiere beer engine' loading" (thank you, Google Translate) will probably reach the rest of the world soon.

The three-LCD 720p projector uses the Bravia video processing engine and a high-pressure 165W mercury lamp which provides up to 1,100 lumens and improves color reproduction. However, the most surprising feature is the 12,000:1 contrast ratio. If you are wondering how that can be, check the info after the jump.

Contrast ratios should be taken with a grain of salt, but the figure is too high compared to your usual 3,000:1. Sony says their Advanced Iris 2 system regulates the light throughput dynamically according to the scene, so we have to assume that the 12,000:1 figure is dynamic contrast. Unfortunately, Sony doesn't provide with absolute contrast figures. Still, this is one to keep an eye on.

