Sony VAIO FZ: Burns Blu-ray Discs, Looks Like a MacBook

Some days it just feels like Groundhog Day. With Santa Rosa popping in more places than the Virgin Mary today, each post feels exactly like that and here's the Sony VAIO FZ to prove it. Not only it has the
already-sickening brand new Intel chipset, but it was leaked at the beginning of the month.
Today it's official though, and we have prices, full specs and more photos of this widescreen 15.4-inch Core 2 Duo T7300 notebook after the jump.
The VAIO FZ is a bit of a Qosmio's nemesis: although smaller, the top of the line FZ has a Blu-ray player and burner, HDMI output and a similar multimedia control clickwheel. However, it will only give you 1,280 x 800 pixels coated in XBRITE HiColor Technology, for glosstastic color and increased brightness and contrast action.
It comes with 802.11n compatibility, built-in camera and microphone for videoconferencing and LocationFree software, which let's you see TV and movies from a compatible personal video recorder or DVD player via the Internet.
We haven't tried it yet but looking at the specifications, the Sony VAIO FZ looks like a solid, attractive computer. The only disappointing point is the promised battery life (2 to 4 hours, I wonder where the rest of the battery life that Santa Rosa promised has gone). The price is not bad either if you are looking for a Blu-ray player: the top of the line FZ is only 3.3 PlayStation 3 or $2,000. The standard model will set you back $1,400.
Full specs
IntelÂ® CoreTM 2 Duo Processor T7300
Speed: 2GHz
Front Side Bus Speed: 800MHz
L2 Cache: 4MB Advanced Smart Cache
Installed Memory: 2GB (1GBx2) PC2-5300
Maximum: 4GB
Speed: 667MHz
Drive units
Hard Drive: 200GB
Speed: 4200rpm
Interface: Serial ATA
Optical Drive: CD/DVD burner, Blu-ray burner on the top model
Expansion Slots
Multimedia Card Reader: One Memory Stick DuoTM
media with MagicGateÂ® functionality
One ExpressCardTM /34 Slot
One Secure Digital Media (SD)
Audio
Sound System: SonyÂ® Sound RealityTM - Audio Enhancer
Display
Screen Size: 15.4"
Resolution: 1280 x 800
XBRITE HiColorTM Technology
Processor: NVIDIAÂ® GeForceÂ® 8400M GT GPU with 256MB RAM
Video RAM: 1023MB Total Available Graphics
Interface: HDMI, VGA and S-Video Out with Smart
Inputs and Outputs
Ethernet Port: 1
Headphone Jack: 1
Memory StickÂ® Media Slot: 1
Modem Jack: 1
Secure Digital Slot: 1
Microphone Input: 1
S-Video Output(s): 1
USB Port(s): 3 (2.0 compliant)
VGA Output(s): 1
DC-In: 1
Express CardTM Slot: /34 x 1
i.LINKÂ® Connection: 1 (4pin) i.LINKÂ® connector (IEEE
1394)
HDMI Connection(s): 1
Networking/Modem
Ethernet Protocol: Fast Ethernet (RJ-45)
Ethernet Speed: 10Base-T/100Base-TX
Modem Type: Integrated V.92/V.90 Modem (RJ-11)
Wireless LAN: IntelÂ® PRO/Wireless 4965AGN Network
Connection (802.11a/b/g/n)
Power
Estimated Battery Life: 2.0-4.0 hours
Operating System: Windows VistaTM Home Premium
Limited Warranty and Onsite Service: 1 Year Limited