Sony VAIO FZ: Burns Blu-ray Discs, Looks Like a MacBook

Some days it just feels like Groundhog Day. With Santa Rosa popping in more places than the Virgin Mary today, each post feels exactly like that and here's the Sony VAIO FZ to prove it. Not only it has the already-sickening brand new Intel chipset, but it was leaked at the beginning of the month.

Today it's official though, and we have prices, full specs and more photos of this widescreen 15.4-inch Core 2 Duo T7300 notebook after the jump.

The VAIO FZ is a bit of a Qosmio's nemesis: although smaller, the top of the line FZ has a Blu-ray player and burner, HDMI output and a similar multimedia control clickwheel. However, it will only give you 1,280 x 800 pixels coated in XBRITE HiColor Technology, for glosstastic color and increased brightness and contrast action.

It comes with 802.11n compatibility, built-in camera and microphone for videoconferencing and LocationFree software, which let's you see TV and movies from a compatible personal video recorder or DVD player via the Internet.

We haven't tried it yet but looking at the specifications, the Sony VAIO FZ looks like a solid, attractive computer. The only disappointing point is the promised battery life (2 to 4 hours, I wonder where the rest of the battery life that Santa Rosa promised has gone). The price is not bad either if you are looking for a Blu-ray player: the top of the line FZ is only 3.3 PlayStation 3 or $2,000. The standard model will set you back $1,400.