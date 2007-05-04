Sony Updates PS Store, Adds PSP and PS3 Cross-Support for PSone Games

Remember that PSP and PS3 update we told you about earlier last month? The one that enabled you to share PlayStation One game saves between your PS3 and your PSP? Well, Sony's finally gone and enabled it, you know, officially.

The handful of compatible titles are: "2Xtreme, Crash Bandicoot, Destruction Derby, Jet Moto, Jumping Flash, MediEvil, Rally Cross, Syphon Filter, Tekken 2 and WipeOut." If you've already purchased this for the PSP, you can re-download them for the PS3 for free. Now for your scheduled PSP licking.

PS Store Update [Kotaku]