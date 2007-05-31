Sony PSP Firmware Update Gives You Remote Play from PS3

Sony's PlayStation portable (PSP) now has a new version 3.50 firmware update available, letting you access music, pictures and videos on a Sony PlayStation 3 from a PSP wirelessly connected to the Internet. When Sony upgraded its PS3 firmware to version 1.80 last week, one of its key features was Remote Play, giving you media streaming over a network, but the missing link was the ability to receive that content.

In this PSP firmware update, Sony also threw in a RSS Channel Guide for those newbies not familiar with that concept, but the real deal here is that Remote Play trick. It's a bit of a misnomer because it won't let you play any PS3 games remotely on a PSP. Own both devices? Now you can go all-Sony, all the time. Fanboy.

