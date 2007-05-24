Sony PS3 Firmware 1.8 Screen Shots Surface

Since we told you about Sony's PS3 firmware 1.8 rollout yesterday, there's new info about what it will and won't play over a network, and some revealing screenshots surfacing as the firmware rolls out across the world.

Since the announcement and rollout yesterday, what else have we learned about the PS3 1.8 firmware?

As Chen mentioned, top of the list is media sharing via DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance), so now you can stream your media from it to a Windows Vista PC (or an XP machine running Windows Media Player 11, or a Mac), and view it on your PS3, just like you can with your Xbox 360. Drawbacks: You can't play lossless WMA files, nor can it play back HD transport stream formats (.ts) or DivX/ XviD files yet.

Soon you'll be able to use your PS3 like a Slingbox, that is, if you have a Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP). It'll be able to stream media over the Internet to your PSP, so wherever you go, as long as you have an Internet connection, that PSP can play music and videos back for you on the road from your PS3. The catch? This won't work until the PlayStation Portable firmware is updated, too. That's said to be happening next month.

