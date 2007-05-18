Sony Gooses Vaio Type R Master Series with Faster Graphics

We already liked this Sony VAIO R Master PC's form factor before the company announced its latest iteration, letting you order an NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GTS graphics card that not only speeds up that 1080p Blu-ray playback, but lets you feed a couple of gigantic dual-link displays at the same time.

Plus, it's packing an even faster range of choices in Core 2 processors. It tops out with the formidable Core 2 Extreme QX6700 processor at the high end, giving you plenty of quickness for video editing, or perfectly powerful home theater capabilities with its 3TB of storage. What do we like about its form factor?

It has a separate unit for its huge set of drives and PC innards, and the top part holds the Blu-ray drive, 1394 ports and USB, too. Perhaps you can put that on your stereo rack and hide that noisy PC/hard drive unit with all of its fans and such elsewhere.

This updated model will be shipping June 2 in Japan with a US release hopefully not far behind, and it's not going to be cheap. To give you an idea, its predecessor topped out at around $4700. We just want a couple of cable cards inside someday. Beyond that, these home theater PCs are all so expensive right now, but this, too, shall pass.

